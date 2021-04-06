A Facebook page has recently been created seeking public opinion by Logan Countians on what kind of entertainment is wanted in their community. The page is seeking ideas on where citizens want their tax money to be spent in parks and recreation. You can find the page at Parks and Recreation Open Discussion Logan County Kentucky.
A “quality of life” survey was paid for by the fiscal court for $25,000 in 2019 to the Political Science Department at Western Kentucky University to seek input and compile data to get a broader picture of what the citizens of Logan County want as far as recreational opportunities. However, the data collected has yet to produce any projects that gained the most votes. Those votes included walking/nature trails, a splash pad, an amphitheater, and a gym facility.
The survey was sent to 4,500 random addresses and PO boxes in Logan County and appeared online. It was reported that 563 mailers were returned with the online survey generating another 463 responses. WKU Professor Joel Turner said he believed the survey response mirrored roughly what the community looks like. There are approximately 27,000 citizens living in Logan County.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport started up the conversation once again last month and drew a unanimous decision by the court to proceed with looking for a professional service that specializes in park planning, concepts, and project management.
“As a group, we agreed we wanted to find out more about what we are offering to our community as far as parks and recreation and amenities,” said Davenport. “We took the first step and asked the public and here are our results. They are clear we need to do something. We talked about it, kicked the can down the road a little bit, and some other things got in the way but I think it’s time to go to the next step.”
The Facebook page also asks the question: How do you feel about recreational opportunities for our kids and families in Logan County? Example: nice sports complex for tournaments and leagues, open spaces, open walking trails, indoor sports, and event facilities...etc? The question has generated 379 votes so far, as well as several comments. Only 10 have voted not to do anything.
Lana McPherson said — “Music on the square in the summer would be great. Franklin has some great bands during the summer months with some wonderful food trucks set up. Always draws a big crowd. They don’t let people smoke on the grass either they have to go across the street. Also, the areas that are boarded up on the square is an eyesore. Utilize that area with picnic tables and gazebos for events such as the Tobacco Festival and music on the square. There are so many options. Our town needs something for its residents to do. So Many Go Out of town.”
Luke Gilliam said — “I would love to see some sort of multi-use trail. The Baker trail is nice but its uses are limited. It would be great to have a longer paved trail somewhere that could be used for walking/running/biking, etc. I would also love to see some updated playground equipment and to me the biggest need is new and clean bathrooms easily accessible from the playgrounds. We’ve had to load up and leave the playground just to go to the bathroom.”
Daniel New said — “Disc Golf is a great use of odd corners and other ‘rough’ areas of existing park properties. Once a course is installed the users do a very good job of upkeep as they become ‘owners’ in maintenance and upkeep. It is also possible and probable that disc golf leagues and tournaments would use the course bringing people to the area and park who otherwise would not be.”
Krystal Beachy said — “Need a splash pad for kids during the summer. I’ve seen several other towns have them and looks so much fun.”
Chanda Lee said — “If we had an irrigation system, a splash pad would be a wonderful addition for the kids in the summer. Utilize the land at the square that the lady who purchased it tore down the buildings and now it looks just terrible. Use it for additional space for families to have picnics, an extended outdoor space similar to what was next to the old first southern building. It would also be useful during events such as the Tobacco Festival. We need an indoor facility to be able to use in the colder months, something similar to a YMCA. That has things for all ages, including adults. Maybe add a skateboarding park in Russellville. Our town really needs an indoor activity for families. Such as an indoor trampoline park, bowling alley, laser tag, or an arcade. Just something so anytime families want to get out and do something we don’t have to always go to Bowling Green, Clarksville, or Nashville to do something. Maybe create an event venue at the new soccer fields similar to the Sportsman Club.”
Katie Hindman Gilliam said — “Would love to see an open walking trail, updated playground equipment at the city park, and clean bathrooms accessible near the playground equipment.”
Timothy Berens said — “Busy and not bored kids are less likely to get into trouble. Would rather my tax money went towards creating places for kids to have fun, than to things like team challenge.”
Mickey Thomas said — “Updated playground equipment would be nice. There are sports fields now that just set and go to waste.”
Shanon Leavell said — “An aquatic park would be great.”
Preston Hurt said — “We need an indoor basketball court that is actually open to the public, not private parties or sectioned off for other things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.