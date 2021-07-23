The Logan County Board of Education reviewed the district’s updated COVID-19 safety protocols at tonight’s board meeting.
Vaccinated students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks at school. Masks are not required for unvaccinated students and staff at school. However, they may choose to wear masks if they so desire. Per the recently released CDC guidelines and Kentucky Department of Education guidance, all students and staff must wear masks on school buses.
All guidance is subject to change based on community transmission rates and new information received from the CDC, KDE, and Kentucky Department of Public Health. We will notify our staff and families regarding any changes to the LCS COVID-19 safety protocols.
We appreciate our families and community for their continued support and cooperation as we continue to navigate through these challenges.
