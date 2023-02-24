RUSNWS-02-24-23 HARPER TRIAL

Jeffrey Glenn Harper

 mugshot

The Commonwealth’s case against former Russellville businessman, Jeffrey Glenn Harper, who was indicted in August 2021 and September 2022 on a total of 49 Class D Felony counts of sexual abuse, first degree, victim under 16, began Tuesday morning, Feb. 21 in the Logan County Justice Center.

According to Kentucky Revised Statues (KRS) 510.110(1)©, sexual abuse, first degree is explained that “A person is guilty of sexual abuse in the first degree when being 21 years old or more, he or she subjects another person who is less than 16 years old to sexual contact.” Sexual contact is defined as “any touching of the sexual or other intimate parts of a person done for the purpose of gratifying the sexual desire of either party.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.