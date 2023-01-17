During the first regular Logan County Fiscal Court meeting of 2023, County Treasurer Amanda Stratton reported that the county received almost $137,000 from the National Opioid Settlement Funds.

According to a February 2022 press release, “Over 90% of litigating local governments have confirmed participation in the global settlements approved by the ‘Big Three’ drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson, along with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.”

