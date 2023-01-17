During the first regular Logan County Fiscal Court meeting of 2023, County Treasurer Amanda Stratton reported that the county received almost $137,000 from the National Opioid Settlement Funds.
According to a February 2022 press release, “Over 90% of litigating local governments have confirmed participation in the global settlements approved by the ‘Big Three’ drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson, along with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.”
Kentucky Revised Statues (KRS) 15.291 identifies criteria for disbursing settlement funds to local governments. The funds may serve to reimburse costs or provide funding for almost three dozen specific projects.
Logan County Judge-Executive Phil Baker said, “We are fortunate to have received this funding to assist in addressing the opioid challenge in this county. Fiscal court and myself will work alongside the sheriff’s office and jail to evaluate the needs of the county and work together to ensure the funds are used properly.”
Costs that may be reimbursed include those related to residential and outpatient treatment services provided to incarcerated individuals, medication-assisted treatment, abstinence-based treatment, and treatment, recovery or other services provided by community health centers or not-for-profit providers. Additionally, emergency response services provided by law enforcement or first responder and the cost of administering naloxone costs are reimbursable.
“In 2019 the county entered a class action lawsuit initiated by a number of state and local governments across the nation who were suing various members of the pharmaceutical industry for their role in the opioid epidemic,” explained county attorney Joe Ross. “A settlement was reached at the federal court level, with the specific awards based on a calculation that used population and certain other data to weigh the impact of opioid use on a specific community. Information regarding the settlement initially began to come out in 2021. It took some time for the specific awards to be confirmed because the Kentucky General Assembly had to pass legislation to determine the exact split for state and local governments.”
Ross further stated, the state of Kentucky’s award totaled $478.1 million dollars, with $239 million of that to be dispersed to the local governments. The total estimated allotment for Logan county is $656,406 which will be spread out over the next 15 years, with the final payment coming in 2038. The first payments to Logan County were awarded in December of 2022 in the amount of $136,666, which reflects multiple installment payments for two different settlements. These funds are limited in how they may be used, as spending of those funds have to be used to specifically address the damage cause by opioid abuse in our community.
