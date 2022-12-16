Several members of the Logan County Farm Bureau attended the 103rd state annual meeting of the Kentucky Farm Bureau held at the Galt House in Louisville from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.
Logan County Farm Bureau received Gold Star Awards of Excellence for its Women’s Committee, co-chaired by Catherine Poole and Karen Milliken and its Young Farmer’s Committee chaired by Wesley Estes. Logan County also received a County Improvement Award which included a pair of cowboy boots presented to Logan County Farm Bureau President, Doug Milliken. Jay Campbell was reelected to serve as an alternate on the State Resolutions Committee.
