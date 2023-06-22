An All True Bill was handed down by the Logan County Grand Jury on June 2, 2023, against 17-year-old De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter, younger brother of Jaquavon Rayvon Poindexter, 21, who was indicted in 2022 for murdering Fort Campbell soldier Joshua Burks in Olmstead, Ky. The Poindexters are from Hopkinsville, Ky.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter is being tried as an adult.

