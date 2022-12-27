The Kentucky State Corrections Commission (SCC) announced on Dec. 15 that applications for the 2023 Community Corrections Grant will be available on Jan. 1, 2023. Funding will be awarded to projects and programs throughout the commonwealth that are providing second-chance opportunities to the justice-involved population.

Eligible applicants include local government agencies, private nonprofits and/or charitable organizations providing sentencing alternatives for the judicial system with treatment, rehabilitation, and restitution opportunities. Additionally, SCC may award grants for community corrections programs that offer additional resources and opportunities focused on increasing the potential for successful completion of sentences. Local Community Corrections Boards stimulates local involvement in community corrections programs to ensure they are specifically designed to meet the needs of the sentencing court and the community. Grant funding will support projects in operation from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

