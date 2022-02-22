On Wednesday, Feb. 16th, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for Livvy Mae Boutique. The event began with a welcome by Executive Director, Polly Steenbergen, and a prayer by Jeff Manley. Keith Batchelor, 2022 Chamber of Commerce President, presented a certificate to owner Mindy McGill. After the ribbon was cut, the event continued with lunch and shopping inside.
Livvy Mae Boutique is owned by Mindy Gill and is located at 150 Sugar Maple Dr. in Auburn. Livvy Mae Boutique first opened in September of 2019 as an online boutique. In May of 2020, they moved into a storefront in downtown Russellville. In November 2021, they expanded and relocated to Auburn.
Livvy Mae Boutique is named after the owner’s grandmother, using her middle name “Mae.” Livvy is short for Olivia; the name Mindy and her husband would have used had they had a daughter. Livvy Mae’s goal is to provide a place for all women to shop. They strive to have products of all sizes and varying prices. They hope you’ll find something you love and love yourself in.
