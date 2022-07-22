It is always important to protect your family and home from the dangers of household fires. This is why the Russellville Rural Fire Department is offering free smoke detectors for distribution for Logan County residents. The detectors are made possible through a FEMA fire prevention grant.

Residents who do not have a working smoke detector in their residence, and may not have the funds or ability to buy detectors, are encouraged to visit one of the community distribution sites.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.