It is always important to protect your family and home from the dangers of household fires. This is why the Russellville Rural Fire Department is offering free smoke detectors for distribution for Logan County residents. The detectors are made possible through a FEMA fire prevention grant.
Residents who do not have a working smoke detector in their residence, and may not have the funds or ability to buy detectors, are encouraged to visit one of the community distribution sites.
Two detectors will be provided for each household.
Applications can be completed, and detectors obtained at any of the following Logan County agencies AGAPE Service Foundation, Good Samaritan, Russellville Senior Center/Community Action of Southern KY, and Concerned Citizens during the regular operating hours.
Residents unable to visit one of the sites can also call 270-847-4830 and leave a voice message with their name and phone number. You will then be contacted by Russellville Rural Fire Department for arrangements to get your detectors.
The “Staying Alive” community smoke detector project will continue until all available units have been distributed. For updates, check the Russellville Rural Facebook page.
