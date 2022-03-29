Logan County Good Samaritan broke ground Wednesday on its new 40x80 warehouse that will connect to the current building located on 602 E 4th Street in Russellville. This project, thanks to a $50,000 Carpenter Foundation grant, $10,000 donation from United Way, and several private donations is a dream come true for the non-profit that helps so many in our county.
“I am so excited to finally see some progress on our expansion,” said Denise McDonald, Executive Director of Logan County Good Samaritan. “This has been a 3-year endeavor to expand our ability to house and distribute food more effectively. We outgrew our current facility. There was no room to expand until the house burned next door. The owners decided to move elsewhere instead of rebuilding. We have been renting an additional building across town for storage. This has been both a blessing and a curse. When our big truck comes in once a month, it contains anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 pounds of food. We have been transporting much of that to the warehouse across town and then bringing food back to the office once or twice a week in order to package and distribute it.”
McDonald added when the property next door became available, Good Sam began working on purchasing it.
“We were blessed with a generous donation to purchase the property. Then the fundraising began. The goal has always been to complete the expansion without any debt,” said McDonald. “Many people have helped in our fundraising, both privately and publically. The total cost for the land and the building is estimated to be about $220,000 as costs are rising daily. So far we have raised about $210,000. There are items that will still need to be paid for over and above the cost of the building such as shelving, etc. There are also maintenance items that our current building needs so we are still actively fundraising to cover these additional costs.”
McDonald said she appreciates so much all those who have donated to this cause.
“Without the generous support of this community, none of this would be possible. I look forward to the day when all of our operations will be located in one place again,” McDonald said.
McDonald expects the project, which is being built by Watson Metal out of Auburn, will be done at the end of June, depending on the weather.
Logan County Good Samaritan, Inc. is a Christian benevolent organization currently being funded by participating churches in our area, private donations, and United Way. We strive to provide, upon proper evaluation, assistance of food, emergency housing, emergency transportation, or household necessities for residents of Logan County. We assist clients in locating the proper local and state agencies to meet their needs.
We offer several services depending on client needs. We are always looking for ways to improve the lives of our clients. We research other agencies and programs that may be of assistance and refer clients to them.
Our main objective is to provide emergency assistance for residents of Logan County. We encourage clients to seek out and use available resources to help themselves change their situations. Although we target the low-income population, we serve any individual needing assistance, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, or age. We only serve Logan County residents. The exception to this is limited transient assistance for overnight lodging and food.
