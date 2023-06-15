Ruth Garriott, founder and director of The Fix Foundation in Simpson County, created a Facebook stir last week when she posted a photograph of a box left outside the clinic’s door.

“Who did this????? We heard a noise and found two pups closed in this box. It was closed with the latches locked. We didn’t know they were there. Thank God we heard them!” she wrote in the post.

