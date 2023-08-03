On July 27, 2023, at approximately 9:43 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on Francis Avenue near Pleasant Drive, Russellville.

Upon arrival to the scene, and through investigation, it was that found that 2018 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Francis Avenue when it dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. The Mustang then entered a field and began to overturn multiple times before coming to final rest on its top.

