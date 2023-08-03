On July 27, 2023, at approximately 9:43 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on Francis Avenue near Pleasant Drive, Russellville.
Upon arrival to the scene, and through investigation, it was that found that 2018 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Francis Avenue when it dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. The Mustang then entered a field and began to overturn multiple times before coming to final rest on its top.
The operator of the vehicle was transported to Greenview Regional Hospital for minor injuries. The passenger in the vehicle was life flighted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for serious injuries. Both occupants in the vehicle are juveniles.
According to the sheriff’s office, speed and alcohol were a factor in the accident. The investigation is being lead by Deputies Ryan Johnson and Quintin Wright. The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Russellville Police Department, Russellville City Fire Department, Russellville Rural Fire Department, and Logan County EMS
