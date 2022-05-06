Inscoe elected Secretary of the American Culinary Federation, Bourbon Country Chefs, State Chapter Board of Directors

Tammy Inscoe, Assistant Professor in the Culinary Arts department at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) was elected secretary for the American Culinary Federation, Bourbon Country Chefs, State Chapter Board of Directors. The appointment will be for the 2022/2023 calendar years. She will be officially seated at an awards ceremony to be held on January 31, 2022 in Louisville, Ky.
Ms. Inscoe is a 2009 graduate of SKYCTC’s Culinary Program. After graduation, she worked for Aramark at Western Kentucky University for 6 years as Pastry Chef, Assistant Manager, and Financial Specialist. She then became director of the SOKY Marketplace in Bowling Green, Ky. Inscoe began her teaching career at SKYCTC in 2018 as an assistant professor. In her spare time she works on her family farm, raises honeybees, travels, and spends time with grandbabies.
“I enjoy teaching because I get to be a part of the future of the Food Industry by helping students fulfill their dreams of becoming chefs and entrepreneurs,” says Inscoe. “I am very honored that I have been elected to the ACF Board of Directors. It is a very prestigious organization and I plan to work hard and help those in the food industry to the best of my ability.”
The American Culinary Federation, Inc. (ACF), a professional organization for chefs and cooks, was founded in 1929 in New York City by three chefs’ organizations: the Société Culinaire Philanthropique, the Vatel Club, and the Chefs de Cuisine Association of America. They are an organization based on promoting the professional image of American chefs worldwide through education of culinarians at all levels.
In 1976, ACF forever changed the culinary industry by elevating the position of the executive chef from service status to the professional category in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Dictionary of Official Titles. Since this change, the culinary industry and ACF have grown tremendously.
ACF is now the largest professional chefs’ organization in North America. They are made up of more than 14,000 members belonging to more than 170 chapters in four regions across the U.S. Today, ACF is the leader in offering educational resources, training, apprenticeship, competitions, and programmatic accreditation designed to enhance professional growth for all current and future chefs and pastry chefs. In addition, ACF operates the most comprehensive culinary certification program in the world. ACF is home to ACF Culinary Team USA, the official representative for the United States in major international competitions.
AFC also offers regional and national events, print and digital publications, and much more to help foster the growth of professional chefs and the foodservice industry.
For more information about AFC go to: https://www.acfchefs.org/ACF/About/ACF/About/
For information about the Culinary Arts program at SKYCTC go to: https://southcentral.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/culinary-arts.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.