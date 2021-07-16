2021 8th of August Emancipation Celebration Festival Planned

A five-member steering committee met on July 14 in the office of the Seek Museum on North Morgan Street to discuss the 2021 8th of August Emancipation Celebration Festival. Members Paulette Smith, Kathy Edmonds, Joe Billy Webb, Michael Morrow, and Patricia Gaines discussed the schedule of the event that this year has the theme of “Together We Triumph.”
In Russellville, the celebration begins on Thursday, Aug. 5, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. For 34 years, the 8th of August has been a homecoming and a celebration, bringing people from across Western Kentucky. It is a homecoming and a celebration of freedom from the oppression of slavery, which plagued this country since before the Revolutionary War. The legality of slavery ended in 1865. Even though Emancipation came in 1865, news of such did not often arrive in rural areas until later.
Planning such a large event takes a lot of time and dedication, but the tradition continues with the work of the steering committee and sports organizers. The festival did not officially occur in 2020 due to the pandemic. Over two thousand people attend a year, normally.
“This is really our 35th annual celebration, but with the pandemic, we canceled it last year. We didn’t meet to organize it. The people came together anyway though, in the community, and celebrated in their own way,” said Paulette Smith, who claims to just be the “paper pusher,” but who is integral in the planning.
This year, there are many events that will bring people together, and after a year of being separate in 2020. Highlights of the event include an opening ceremony on the 5th at the Bank Street AME Zion Church at 6 p.m., a Blues Concert on the 6th at the corner of 6th and Morgan beginning at 7:30 p.m., and on the 7th, there will be all-day entertainment at Hampton Park. Sporting events include dustbowl basketball, football, softball, golf, a 5k run, and corn hole. Those participating in the Dustbowl Basketball Tournament will win 75% of admission fees, with a $200 requirement to register per team. Registration for the basketball tournament must be before August 3rd. To register for the tournament, contact Christopher Moses, Sr. at 931-538-9660. There will also be a pageant organized by Rochelle Sydnor, but details were not available at time of publication.
The Seek Museum will be open and free to the public all weekend. To show financial support, one can donate to the “8th of August Celebration” and mail in care of Paulette Smith, 592 Guion Street, or send to First Southern National Bank. One may also give a check to any of the Committee Members previously listed.
With over ten vendors each day available, a free blues concert, historical museum tours, and much more, the 2021 celebration’s theme of “Together We Triumph” is perfectly fitting. The celebration is one of togetherness and pride in one’s cultural heritage. Committee members have worked to assure the 2021 celebration will be one to remember.
