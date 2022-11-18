The 13th Annual Bro. Joe’s Family Christmas radiothon is this afternoon on WRUS from 2-5 p.m.
Donations of new toys for children ages 0-5 years are requested, as are necessities of diapers, wipes, children’s gloves, stocking caps, underwear and socks, and pantry items for food boxes. One big wish for this year is coloring books and crayons. This year, games are sponsored by the FYRSCs in both school systems and are not requested. Gift cards from Walmart, Dollar General, and any local fast-food restaurants for $10-20 are also requested for teens and seniors.
Food box applications are being accepted now through Christmas. Toy pickup begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with the last day being the 16th. Grandparents’ day to come is Dec. 15 and 16.
Bro. Joe Carrico began this effort in 1954 with a group of men wanting to provide Christmas gifts for Logan County’s needy families. The Agape Service Foundation has coordinated the mission since 1994, steadily growing each year. Today’s version continues with the same joy and enthusiasm as it began with.
If you prefer making a monetary donation, you may send those to Bro. Joe’s Family Christmas, P.O. Box 412, Russellville, KY 42276. If you know of a family who needs assistance this year, please notify the Agape Service Foundation office at 270-726-7109, or the Carrico Center office at 270-726-3920 by Friday, Dec. 16.
