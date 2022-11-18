The 13th Annual Bro. Joe’s Family Christmas radiothon is this afternoon on WRUS from 2-5 p.m.

Donations of new toys for children ages 0-5 years are requested, as are necessities of diapers, wipes, children’s gloves, stocking caps, underwear and socks, and pantry items for food boxes. One big wish for this year is coloring books and crayons. This year, games are sponsored by the FYRSCs in both school systems and are not requested. Gift cards from Walmart, Dollar General, and any local fast-food restaurants for $10-20 are also requested for teens and seniors.

