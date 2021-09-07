The annual meeting of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association will be on the historic grounds Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. Bro. Phillip Alexander, pastor of Adairville Baptist Church, will be the afternoon’s guest speaker. A business meeting of the association will follow.
This year’s meeting will be held under the shade of the walnut trees, so please bring your own lawn chair. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no potluck dinner on the grounds.
Each year the association meets to have fun, elect officers, discuss business, and listen to special speakers and guests. In 2020 when the pandemic hit, many events were canceled. The association felt it could meet this year only maybe a little differently.
The Red River Meeting House was the site of the first religious camp meeting in the United States. Held June 13-17, 1800, it marked the start of the Second Great Awakening, a major religious movement in the United States in the first part of the nineteenth century. The meeting was organized by the Presbyterian minister James McGready in Logan County and several preachers took part.
What later became known as the Revival of 1800, began as a traditional Presbyterian sacramental occasion at the Red River Meeting House. As the revival spread to McGready’s other area congregations at Muddy River and Gasper River, several hundred people attended the meetings, held from Friday through Tuesday. The meeting was a chance for the settlers to end their relative isolation for several days and to engage with new people.
The Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association are the caretakers of this historic property which includes a log cabin and an attached cemetery. The property is located at 3008 Schochoh Road, Adairville. Many events are held there throughout the year including Blanket Days, a Christmas Candle Light service, and the Primitive Camp Meeting and Rendezvous.
For more information, call Richard Moore at 270-539-6528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.