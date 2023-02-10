On Jan. 27, around 7:30 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on North Main Street in Adairville for a welfare check on Anthony Heatherly, who had been involved in a physical altercation with his brother Timothy Heatherly. The caller advised that Anthony was locked outside the residence at the time of the call.
Upon deputies arrival, the occupants of the home had left to a neighbors home and Anthony Heatherly had gone back inside his mothers residence.
Captain Clint Wright and deputy Collin Smith contacted Anthony and observed him pacing in a room with a gun. As additional deputies were called out to assist to help secure the area and block off the street, Captain Wright continue to talk with Anthony. After several minutes, Anthony put down the gun and deputies were able to gain control of him. He was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center for Assault 4th and Resisting Arrest.
On Jan. 29, around 1:51 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Main Street Adairville because Timothy Heatherly was laying in the middle of the street with no clothing on and screaming. Deputy Quinten Wright and Russellville Police Officer McCoy arrived on scene and discovered Timothy Heatherly in the back yard fully dressed.
Heatherly was detained as more information was gathered from witnesses. During that time, Heatherly kicked and attempted to headbutt officer McCoy and began fighting with both officers. After several minutes, deputy Wright was able to get Heatherly in the back of his cruiser where he continued to spit and kick. Once at the jail, Heatherly continued to kick and spit at officers and deputy jailers.
Timothy Heatherly is charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Indecent Exposure 2nd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Public Intoxication, Assault 3rd on Police Officer× 2 , Assault 3rd on Correctional Officer ×3, Menacing and Resisting Arrest.
