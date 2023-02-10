On Jan. 27, around 7:30 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on North Main Street in Adairville for a welfare check on Anthony Heatherly, who had been involved in a physical altercation with his brother Timothy Heatherly. The caller advised that Anthony was locked outside the residence at the time of the call.

Upon deputies arrival, the occupants of the home had left to a neighbors home and Anthony Heatherly had gone back inside his mothers residence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.