On June 9, 2023, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around the 900 block of Highland Lick Road. A pedestrian was struck and the vehicle continued on. The pedestrian that was struck was treated for minor injuries and was released.
Per request, here is the KRS regarding pedestrians. KRS 189.570 (14) “Where neither a sidewalk nor a shoulder is available, any pedestrian walking on or along a highway shall walk as near as practicable to an outside edge of the roadway, and, if on a two-way roadway shall walk only on the left side of the roadway, facing traffic.”
