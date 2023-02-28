Logan Aluminum has a new custom-built fire truck designed by Cheryl Allen and a committee of firefighters at the industry. The truck is a one-of-a-kind 2022 KME Panther model. It has a 1500 GPM Hale pump with a 450 HP Cummins engine. This truck was designed with a Foam Pro system to help protect the plant.
“I think it is the most beautiful truck I have ever seen and I have seen quite a few trucks in my 40 years of fire service,” said Allen who serves as Chief of the Logan Fire Department, as well as director of the plant’s ambulance service. “It’s kind of like having a baby you want to show it to everyone. I wanted to have the truck painted blue because Logan’s color is blue. Our logo is blue as well. I really wanted it to be very special with all the aluminum striping and aluminum features on the doors. It is truly a Logan Aluminum truck and it matches our personality. We pride our company on being one of a kind.”
Logan Aluminum has 79 firefighters and 37 EMTs at the plant. “The department has saved our company countless loss prevention dollars by having a first response team on the plant site. We specialize in confined space rescue, rescue extrication, and have hazardous material technician-level responders, along with highly trained firefighters. We also have a state-certified ambulance on site staffed with EMTs,” Allen added.
Allen said the most valuable service Logan’s Fire Department provides is protection to its employees. “I have been blessed to work with a company that cares so deeply about their employees they invest in our safety and protection. The Logan firefighters are very proud of the new truck as well as our Logan Management team, President Mike Buckentin, and Plant Manager Paul Banks, and Van Mitchell, Environmental, Safety & Security Business Unit Manager.
“We are very excited about the delivery of Logan’s new fire truck. This equipment allows us to better protect the team members and property at the plant. I’m very proud of all the LAFD firefighters who work so hard to protect their workplace as well as the communities they live in,” said Van Mitchell, Environmental, Safety & Security Business Unit Manager.
The truck has been in the build stage for two years with Fire Department Sales and Service. It takes a while to get a custom build, said Allen.
Logan Aluminum Engine 54 Fire/Rescue was on display at the Owensboro Convention Center at Green River Fire Officer School this past weekend.
