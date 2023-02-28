Logan Aluminum has a new custom-built fire truck designed by Cheryl Allen and a committee of firefighters at the industry. The truck is a one-of-a-kind 2022 KME Panther model. It has a 1500 GPM Hale pump with a 450 HP Cummins engine. This truck was designed with a Foam Pro system to help protect the plant.

“I think it is the most beautiful truck I have ever seen and I have seen quite a few trucks in my 40 years of fire service,” said Allen who serves as Chief of the Logan Fire Department, as well as director of the plant’s ambulance service. “It’s kind of like having a baby you want to show it to everyone. I wanted to have the truck painted blue because Logan’s color is blue. Our logo is blue as well. I really wanted it to be very special with all the aluminum striping and aluminum features on the doors. It is truly a Logan Aluminum truck and it matches our personality. We pride our company on being one of a kind.”

