Single mom Cordy Brown can’t catch a break. Not only does she lose her job, but the quaint English cottage she pools her savings to purchase is the very definition of a money pit. To top it off, a delivery man appears on her doorstep with a shipment of bees and announces she’s their new caretaker! Could life get any more complicated?
Ronan Thomson is only in England for one reason: to drag his underage brother back to Ireland for end-of-year exams. He quickly learns, however, that nothing about this will be simple and he finds himself holding a baby goat on Cordy’s doorstep. Falling for a beautiful American is easy. Ronan’s problems lie in the overabundance of animals, his stubborn brother, and the unexpected guest from Cordy’s past.
Can Cordy and Ronan overcome all the obstacles standing between them? After all, some things just feel meant to bee.
If you want to learn more about what happens to Cordy and Ronan, you can meet local author, Storm Shultz, who wrote about the couple in “Meant to Bee” at the Logan County Public Library, Russellville branch on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. You can purchase a copy of your own as well.
Shultz is also the author of Yvette’s Moon, and a contributor to the Knowing God and Making Him Known anthology. A stay-at-home mom of two little girls, Shultz can most often be found reading rhyming children’s books and working on her next writing project during nap times. Shultz and her husband moved to Lewisburg in 2019 and she found the area to be a great influence on her writing. You can visit her online at stormshultz.com.
