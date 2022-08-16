Tiffany Waymon is now serving as the new administrator for Creekwood Nursing & Rehab in Russellville.

Waymon is no stranger at all to the people there. She came to Creekwood in September 2018 as a dietary manager, then moved on to be the social services director. During that time, she went into the Administrator in Training Program and began her duties as administrator on July 1, 2022. Waymon is originally from Campbellsville, Ky. She has worked in long-term care since 2013.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.