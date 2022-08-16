Tiffany Waymon is now serving as the new administrator for Creekwood Nursing & Rehab in Russellville.
Waymon is no stranger at all to the people there. She came to Creekwood in September 2018 as a dietary manager, then moved on to be the social services director. During that time, she went into the Administrator in Training Program and began her duties as administrator on July 1, 2022. Waymon is originally from Campbellsville, Ky. She has worked in long-term care since 2013.
“I went to the University of Kentucky. My degree is in hospitality management and tourism. So with that comes a lot of the food service, customer service, and things like that. That’s how I got into long-term care,” said Waymon.
Now that she’s in the administrator role, hospitality and management will be a big part of the job as she will welcome folks to come to tour the facility.
Getting into the administrative role was nothing Waymon planned.
“When you think about what you want to be when you grow up, I never thought of administrator of a long-term care facility,” said Waymon admitting once she got into the management role in the kitchen and saw the difference that you could make with the residents, like just making them happy over something small or their favorite meal, she saw the bigger picture of the business. This made Waymon want to be an administrator for about the last five or so years.
“When you start out as dietary manager, it’s a big ladder you have to come up to be the administrator,” Waymon said.
Creekwood is a 104-bed facility with three traditional long-term care halls, said Waymon adding they are almost filled up.
“We still have a few to fill. We focused on the COVID-19 unit for two and a half years. The only admissions that we took were if you were COVID positive,” said Waymon. We had the longest operating COVID unit as far as long-term care facilities go. Ours was the longest running in the state of Kentucky. We helped people from four different states and took people from 68 other facilities. So, that was really our focus for a while. Now we’re getting back into the traditional rehab to home or rehab for this to be your forever home. We have a lot of new staff in our therapy department. Some really new ideas, and new goals, which is good. It’s kind of like a fresh start with our therapy department. What we’re focusing on now is our skilled nursing/rehab to home.”
Waymon also said Creekwood Nursing & Rehab has 24/7 nursing care and that there is always an RN/LPN in the facility. There are also lots of new administrative staff. There is a new director of nursing but they also still have some of the people that have been at the nursing facility for a long time.
If you would like to get in touch with Waymon, you can reach her at 270-557-5178 or 270-726-9049.
