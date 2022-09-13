A portion of the old fairgrounds property off Hwy. 68-80 (Hopkinsville Road), Russellville, now part of the West Industrial Park, is undergoing some major changes.
With $335,361 in Project Development Incentive funding, the Logan Industrial Development Authority, Inc. (LEAD) is clearing off the dilapidated old buildings and fencing on the property as well as grubbing and grading the area adjacent to US 68-80. A new 900-foot paved entrance is also under construction, which will allow access into the park from US 68-80 as well as from the original entrance on the bypass.
“The 215-acre site has seen increased interest from prospects recently and these improvements will enhance the park’s marketability significantly,” said Jim DeCesare, Executive Director of the Logan Industrial Development Authority. “Prospects are seeking sites that are shovel-ready. Speed to market is critical in the decision-making process, so we’re continuously looking for funding opportunities and ways we can improve an already great site.”
The West Industrial Park has a big site in the back with an entrance off the bypass. This new property creates two additional sites, one where the old fairgrounds used to be and one which served as home to the American Legion Post 29. The Post relocated its hall to Farmers Drive, a little further west on Hopkinsville Road.
“We are getting these two additional areas cleaned up to be able to market them to potential industry,” said DeCesare. The project began during the summer and is anticipated to be completed at the end of September or the beginning of October of this year.
Land in West Industrial Park was purchased in three transactions over a number of years. The most recent acquisition of the American Legion Property, consisting of 51.86 acres, occurred in January 2020. Through grants and local partnerships, land and infrastructure improvements have been made to the property in stages. Access to rail, on-site utilities, heavy-industrial zoning, and proximity to a four-lane highway help make this site attractive to industrial prospects.
