Work continues at West Kentucky Industrial Park off of the bypass and 68-80 Hopkinsville Road in Russellville.

A portion of the old fairgrounds property off Hwy. 68-80 (Hopkinsville Road), Russellville, now part of the West Industrial Park, is undergoing some major changes.

With $335,361 in Project Development Incentive funding, the Logan Industrial Development Authority, Inc. (LEAD) is clearing off the dilapidated old buildings and fencing on the property as well as grubbing and grading the area adjacent to US 68-80. A new 900-foot paved entrance is also under construction, which will allow access into the park from US 68-80 as well as from the original entrance on the bypass.

