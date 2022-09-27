A Wednesday morning accident in Adairville left two hard-working ladies fighting for their lives in a Nashville burn unit.
The accident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on the Adairville square as Kourtney Bilyeu, owner of Bilyeu’s Grill on Wheels, and an employee, Kayla Young, set up for the day. While it remains uncertain exactly what happened, it is believed a propane leak caused a flash fire severely burning both ladies. A flash fire is the ignition of a mixture of air and a dispersed flammable substance that spreads quickly at a high temperature but only lasts a short time.
Employees in various businesses around the Adairville square admit to hearing a loud boom and the propane tank’s hiss when they exited their buildings to investigate. With the truck and trailer parked on the square’s east side, some said you could smell the propane as far away as Main Street.
Shawn McCormick, owner of the soon-to-open Burton James Distillery just off the square, said, “When I first saw the girls, they looked like they were lying on the ground trying to figure out how to turn the gas off. It wasn’t until one of them got up and started screaming that I realized they were injured.”
Derrick Scott, a former member of the Adairville Fire Department and a Trimble’s Service Center employee, said, “As bystanders, there wasn’t much we could do for Kourtney and Kayla until EMS arrived. We kept them calm and comforted them as best as we could.” Derrick said he talked to Kourtney while his sister, Paula Thompson, spoke to Kayla. Derrick said he relied on his training as a firefighter to help the ladies remain calm. He added, “Before EMS arrived, I told them what they might need to do to help them, so they knew what to expect.”
Several who tried to help Kourtney and Kayla, including JR Hunter and Tim McKinney, employees at the distillery, said both ladies were the strongest women they’d ever seen. “While Kayla calmly repeated, ‘It hurts.’ Kourtney was stoic and calm. She seemed to be more worried about Kayla than anything. I don’t know how either of them remained so calm, considering their injuries,” said Shawn.
Michael Bilyeu, the husband of Kourtney, said as of Friday morning, “They are both doing good and are in excellent care. Both of them had procedures Thursday and are doing very well. It’s just going to take time for healing.”
Both Kourtney and Kayla will be hospitalized at Skyline Medical Center to receive care for their burns for the next 2-3 months. Fundraising has begun to help both families with all expenses.
Michael said anyone wishing to help Kourtney might send cards or donations to 517 Kenny Stratton Road, Olmstead, KY 42265.
Marisa Garret, a sister of Kayla Young, has set up a Go Fund Me account to help Kayla’s family. In less than 24 hours, the goal of raising $1,000 was obliterated as donations poured in, reaching more than $2,400.
Michael said, “We’ve had an outpouring of love and prayers, and we greatly appreciate it.”
