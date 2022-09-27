RUSNWS-09-27-22 A Community Shows Up 1

Photo of Kourtney (left) and Kayla (right) was taken on Aug. 2 behind First Southern Bank.

A Wednesday morning accident in Adairville left two hard-working ladies fighting for their lives in a Nashville burn unit.

The accident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on the Adairville square as Kourtney Bilyeu, owner of Bilyeu’s Grill on Wheels, and an employee, Kayla Young, set up for the day. While it remains uncertain exactly what happened, it is believed a propane leak caused a flash fire severely burning both ladies. A flash fire is the ignition of a mixture of air and a dispersed flammable substance that spreads quickly at a high temperature but only lasts a short time.

