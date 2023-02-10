A Logan County man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison for illegally possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, and Sheriff Stephen Stratton of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.
According to court documents, on Feb. 2, 2021, Marvelle Woodard, 37, a convicted felon, possessed a Taurus, model G2C, nine-millimeter semiautomatic handgun after having previously been convicted of the following felonies. On March 20, 2008, in Logan Circuit Court, Woodard was convicted of first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In addition to the 37-month prison sentence, Woodard is required to serve an additional 3 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Any chance we get to send a good case up to the federal level that involves guns and drugs to enhance penalties and time served is a good win for Logan County,” said sheriff Stephen Stratton. “The sheriff’s office will continue to work hard to combat the drug problem and utilize every tool available at both the state and federal level.”
The case was investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
