The Logan County Beautification Committee, a committee with the Logan County Chamber of Commerce is excited to be starting a project this week to paint murals along the grey construction walls bordering the square and Fourth Street, Russellville.
Led by local artists Lisa Miller and Jana Bush, the project will take place over a couple of weeks and is scheduled to be completed near Labor Day. Work will also be completed by volunteers as well as Logan County High School student-athletes. When complete, the walls will feature images of Logan County and community-driven artwork.
“The goal of the project is to bring beauty through unique local artwork to the otherwise dull walls,” said Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
The construction walls are the property of the Sadie Nauy Charitable Foundation. President of the foundation, Deborah Hirsch, has given permission to the Beautification Committee sponsored by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce to paint the fencing in an effort to beautify the area.
“The upcoming project will bring life to the square and highlight unique aspects of Logan County and Russellville. The committee hopes to bring to light how beautiful our community is and inspire others to do the same,” added Steenbergen.
Keith Batchelor, Beautification Committee Chair and Chamber Vice President said, “Our Chamber Beautification Committee is very excited to see these murals being painted on the Russellville City Square in time for the Tobacco Festival this fall. Hopefully, our festival can be enjoyed by thousands of people again this year, and these murals will be an added attraction for everyone to enjoy. Thank you to Deborah Hirsch for giving us the opportunity to decorate the walls, and thank you to Lisa Haley-Miller for organizing the artist’s efforts to make the project a reality. It would be great to see other areas throughout the county duplicate this type of effort.”
