On May 23, 2023, while celebrating the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission’s 20th anniversary, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2.4 million to support cleaner water projects in Logan and Todd counties.

“As a dad, I want to make sure that when any Kentucky parent turns on their faucet, they know that water is safe to give their kids,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why I’m so happy I get to present more than $2.4 million in Cleaner Water Program awards for this community and celebrate the impact the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission has had in keeping our families healthy over 20 years.”

