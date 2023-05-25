On May 23, 2023, while celebrating the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission’s 20th anniversary, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2.4 million to support cleaner water projects in Logan and Todd counties.
“As a dad, I want to make sure that when any Kentucky parent turns on their faucet, they know that water is safe to give their kids,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why I’m so happy I get to present more than $2.4 million in Cleaner Water Program awards for this community and celebrate the impact the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission has had in keeping our families healthy over 20 years.”
“On behalf of the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission, we would like to thank the Governor and all involved with the Kentucky Cleaner Water Program,” said John Mason Barnes, chairman of the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission. “This money will be used to help current customers and will allow for future growth in our service area.”
Gov. Beshear also announced the commitment of $433,048 to the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission from the Cleaner Water Program, which will go toward two projects. Chairman Barnes said, “We are looking forward to breaking ground on both of these projects very soon.”
“The Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission does amazing work for the citizens of Logan County,” said Logan County Judge/Executive Phil Baker. “The funding announced today will help us continue to deliver clean water to our people. We will always prioritize our people and ensure their health and safety.”
“Today, we celebrated a water commission that has done great work in Todd County for two decades,” said Todd County Judge/Executive Todd Mansfield. “We also welcomed more funding to improve water infrastructure in our communities. Today was a great day for the people of Todd County.”
Cleaner Water ProgramGov. Beshear announced the commitment of $2,410,045 in funding to 10 cities and utilities through his Better Kentucky Plan Cleaner Water Program, including:
$185,150 to the City of Adairville to support modifications and improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment plant;
$185,150 to the City of Auburn to support water system upgrades on Wilson Avenue, which will improve service for 19 customers;
$185,150 to the East Logan Water District to help replace meters near the intersection of Highway 79 and the Russellville Bypass;
$247,899 to the City of Elkton for sewer plant improvements;
$185,150 to the City of Lewisburg to support its systemwide meter replacement project;
$247,899 to the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission to construct a new sludge lagoon at the water treatment plant;
$185,149 to the Logan/Todd Regional Water Commission to support a pipe replacement in North Russellville;
$185,150 to the North Logan Water District for meter replacement;
$185,150 to the City of Russellville for water system upgrades that will improve service for about 30 customers and also improve fire protection;
$105,149 to the South Logan Water Association to help extend water lines to new customers;
$80,000 to the South Logan Water Association to paint and improve the Schochoh Water Tank;
$247,899 to the Todd County Water District to enhance the district’s ability to read and monitor all water meters by installing cellular endpoints to their meters; and
$185,150 to the Todd County Water District for master meter additions.
Funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, $500 million has been appropriated through a bipartisan agreement with the General Assembly to provide clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky since 2021. The 2022 funding will be allocated based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. As the project progresses, the utility will be reimbursed by Cleaner Water Program funds.
“On behalf of the residents of Auburn and the Auburn City Council, I would like to thank the Governor and all those involved for this award,” said Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes. “This $185,150 grant will help us replace some older waterlines that frequently cause issues. As our city grows, this funding will help us continue enhancing our water service in Auburn.”
“We are thankful for this Cleaner Water Program funds and the assistance of DLG and KIA in directing the use of these funds,” said Elkton Mayor Arthur Green. “The support of the legislature and the county judge/executive shows the importance of being Team Kentucky in addressing the needs of improving local community infrastructure. We appreciate the leadership of the Governor in working with Elkton and Todd County to make these improvements to our sewer plant.”
“I would like to thank Gov. Beshear for the Cleaner Water Program funds the city of Lewisburg will receive,” said Lewisburg Mayor Kathy Stewart. “These funds will be used to replace our outdated water infrastructure in our community. Due to the city of Lewisburg being a small community with a limited budget we would not be able to do these improvements for our community without this funding. Again, I would like to say thank you!”
“We are truly blessed to receive this funding for the continued improvement of our water/wastewater infrastructure in the City of Russellville,” said Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton. “We want to thank the Governor, and the General Assembly for their commitment to the rebuilding of infrastructure in the Commonwealth. Together, with the commitment of state leadership, cities, and counties, we can proudly say, ‘We Are Kentucky.’ ”
“On behalf of East Logan Water District, we want to express our deepest gratitude to Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Jason Petrie, and the Kentucky State Legislature for the commitment of funds allocated to our Highway 79 Service Replacement Project,” said the team at the East Logan Water District. “The improvements from this project will benefit numerous members of our district, including churches and industries. The allotted resources from the state will help the continuity of our commitment to ensure our customers have a high-quality affordable and dependable water supply.”
“Todd County Water District is very appreciative and excited to have received the Cleaner Water Program grant,” said the team at the Todd County Water District about the $247,899 grant award. “The funds will purchase master meters and valve replacements in the Logan County service area for improved leak detection. Many thanks to all who were involved.”
The Todd County Water District said of the $185,150 grant, “These funds will purchase cellular communication devices to attach to existing meters. The addition of cellular devices allows the district and customers to monitor daily water usage. Many thanks to all who were involved.”
“South Logan Water Association would like to thank Gov. Beshear and his staff for the Cleaner Water Program funds that have been committed to our water system,” said the team at the South Logan Water Association. “These funds will be used to help our existing customers and some new customers by providing upgraded transmission lines and will allow South Logan to do maintenance work on one of our elevated water tanks.”
“Clean water infrastructure plays a vital role in establishing a healthier community,” said Rep. Jason Petrie of Hopkinsville. “I am proud to serve in a legislature that has made access to clean water a priority, and it will be exciting to see these much-needed updates come to our counties as a result of our hard work.”
“The ability to obtain clean water is the bedrock of any healthy, thriving community,” said Sen. Mike Wilson of Bowling Green. “I am proud to represent both Todd and Logan Counties and to recognize the water commission for 20 years of providing clean and safe drinking water to this district.”
