Under the direction of Jacky Hunt, the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force (SCKDTF) has received a $114,788 grant to help the agency’s fight against illegal drug activity. The federal grant is known as the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) and is named after a New York City police officer, Edward Byrne, who was murdered by crack dealers in 1988. The State of Kentucky applies for the funding yearly and disperses it to agencies throughout the state.
“I apply to the State of Kentucky for this grant every year,” said Hunt, who has served as the task force’s director for nine years. “It’s not our whole budget by any means, but it’s a huge help.”
Awareness of the need to coordinate all the agencies invested in drug enforcement has grown during the administration of Governor Andy Beshear, who administered almost $2 million in grants for drug enforcement in 2022.
About a year and a half ago, Hunt decided to move SCKDTF’s main office from Russellville, Ky. to Franklin, Ky., making the Russellville office a satellite location. “The reason for the move was because our agency was recently designated an Appalachia HIDTA,” said Hunt, “which stands for High-Intensity Drug Trafficking area. Logan and Simpson are the only counties in this part of the state that are HIDTA counties, and that is because I-65 is a main corridor for drug trafficking.”
The SCDTF has existed since 2004 and is considered one of the premiere agencies in Kentucky’s fight against drugs. It was created through inter-local agreements with the Franklin Police Department, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, the Russellville Police Department, the Logan County Sherriff’s Office, and some other federal agencies. The SCDTF has seven full-time officers and one part-time. “We’re a collaborative agency with an agreement to serve the entire area,” said Hunt. “We have members on our task force from each of those police departments, as well as from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms). We’re a multi-jurisdictional task force created to provide the drug response in this two-county area.”
Historically, individual departments tried to cover narcotics calls and investigations on their own, with highly mixed results, according to Hunt. “My background is in the State Police specializing in narcotics,” said Hunt, “and during my time there, there was a ton of confusion about how narcotics calls would be covered. Some police departments had a narcotics investigator, and some didn’t. Some sheriff’s offices had someone, and others didn’t. So, with this task force, we function as the drug investigatory team. The police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the state police all know to call us.”
Hunt pointed out that drug operators don’t have jurisdictions. “The existence of our task force helps with that simple fact,” he noted. “We are connected to other counties and we’re fully able, legally, to respond to any need. We don’t have the boundaries that police departments have.”
Hunt said that the need for a more organized and efficient response mechanism has never been greater.
“Considering the drug explosion we’ve had recently with fentanyl, and before that, with meth, I don’t know how the local agencies would have been able to handle it,” said Hunt, and observed that drug dealers are much more organized than they were as recently as 10 years ago. “There wasn’t any organized meth trade 10 years ago,” said Hunt. “You had a lot of mom-and-pop meth labs dotting the local landscape. But now those are gone, and the Mexican cartels bring in the meth and fentanyl. And fentanyl has taken over meth.”
Hunt warns that fentanyl causes overdoses more than any drug he’s ever witnessed. “Fentanyl used to be made in labs in China. Now the Mexican cartels are buying loads and loads of it, and they’re starting their own labs in Mexico as well. A huge portion of the drugs found in the United States come from Mexico. We’ve got to close that border, and you can quote me on that.”
Hunt said that so far there aren’t a lot of labs in the U. S. “When meth labs started popping up, they trained us to disassemble those labs,” said Hunt. “I’m trained to do that. But at this point, very few agents know how to disassemble fentanyl labs.”
Hunt said the South-Central Kentucky area had witnessed a preponderance of rainbow-colored pills that turned out to contain fentanyl, and that he was coordinating with an agent from Nashville’s ROCIC (Regional Organized Crime Information Center) to try to find the source.
“Some of the situations are just weird,” said Hunt. “Just last week, these two kids split one pill between them. One kid was okay, but the other kid overdosed. It’s unpredictable and very dangerous.”
Hunt said that the most important function of the SCKDTF is investigating. “When an agency notifies us that they’ve been contacted about an overdose, we immediately begin investigating where the drug was bought. This can be tricky. Sometimes the person who bought the drug is incapacitated, or they pass away, or they don’t want to talk, so we have to find other means to locate the seller. If we can prove who sold it to them, we charge that person. We’ve been pretty successful with this. We use ROCIC and HIDTKA contacts, and we send off cell phones and ROCIC gives us special equipment. Then we try to build a case. We take it to the grand jury and indict them. If we weren’t here to do this, I don’t think it would get done because it just takes a lot of manpower.”
This year, Hunt has been named the president of the Kentucky Narcotics Officers Association, which involves public education and a lot of statewide travel and speaking to groups. “It’s more responsibility for no money,” joked Hunt, “but it’s just my turn to be the face of the organization this year.”
Hunt also sits on the ROCIC board, which is in Nashville, Tenn. The board consists of two representatives from each southern state (Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas). The purpose of ROCIC is to assist the southern states’ drug enforcement agencies. The group loans out equipment, offers technical help, and assists with inter-agency coordination.
Hunt will be traveling to Washington, D.C. in February to meet with representatives to discuss growth issues and the funding needed to do it.
“Most of our congressmen are really helpful,” said Hunt. “But that’s another thing about the task force. If we weren’t here to do this kind of thing, who would?”
Hunt says the training for narcotics investigating and enforcement is extensive. “I never would have seen myself dressed in a white mylar suit with a gas mask, but we all did it, and we had to learn how to cook meth, too,” he said. “This kind of training is invaluable.”
Hunt observed that as the drug dealers become more organized, so must the investigating agencies. “That is our whole purpose,” said Hunt. “To provide a faster, more efficient way of investigating drug crime and doing our best to bring it to a stop. So if anybody calls us with anything at all, we will look into it. I will see to it.” He added, “That’s our commitment to the public.”
