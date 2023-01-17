Under the direction of Jacky Hunt, the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force (SCKDTF) has received a $114,788 grant to help the agency’s fight against illegal drug activity. The federal grant is known as the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) and is named after a New York City police officer, Edward Byrne, who was murdered by crack dealers in 1988. The State of Kentucky applies for the funding yearly and disperses it to agencies throughout the state.

“I apply to the State of Kentucky for this grant every year,” said Hunt, who has served as the task force’s director for nine years. “It’s not our whole budget by any means, but it’s a huge help.”

