Lewisburg School is excited to announce that Grant Warren has been selected as the new principal of Lewisburg. The decision was announced at Lewisburg School by the Lewisburg Site-Based Decision Making Council on April 14th.
Grant Warren is currently the assistant principal at Chandler’s School. He was previously the chemistry teacher at Logan County High School where he taught for 10 years.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Lewisburg School as the new principal,” said Mr. Warren. “I am excited to serve the students, staff, and community of Lewisburg! As a life-long learner, goals and challenges have always driven me as an educator. I look forward to tackling our goals and challenges as a team.”
Warren is a graduate of Morehead State University with his Master’s in Secondary Education. He earned his Bachelor’s in Exercise Science and Gerontology. He also is an alumni of Boonville High School. Warren will receive his Master’s in Educational Administration from Campbellsville University in May.
Grant Warren and his wife Sylvia are also expecting their first child soon.
“We are excited to announce Grant Warren as the new Lewisburg School principal,” said Superintendent Paul M. Mullins. “He has over a decade of experience with Logan County Schools, as well as experience serving as Chandler’s School’s assistant principal.”
Lewisburg School and Supt. Mullins also thank Dr. Josh Matthews for serving as Interim Principal while also transitioning to his role as Chief Academic Officer for Logan County Schools. His hard work and dedication to both Lewisburg and Logan County have been greatly appreciated.
Once again, congratulations Mr. Warren! Welcome to Lewisburg School!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.