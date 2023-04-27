Lewisburg School is excited to announce that Grant Warren has been selected as the new principal of Lewisburg. The decision was announced at Lewisburg School by the Lewisburg Site-Based Decision Making Council on April 14th.

Grant Warren is currently the assistant principal at Chandler’s School. He was previously the chemistry teacher at Logan County High School where he taught for 10 years.

