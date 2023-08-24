RUSNWS-08-24-23-GUTHRIE VISITS

Congressman Brett Guthrie speaks with Auburn residents recently.

 Photo by Denise Shoulders — News-Democrat & Leader

Congressman Brett Guthrie, who represents Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional district which stretches from south and east of Louisville to Auburn, and from Owensboro to just south of Campbellsville, recently visited Logan County. While here, he sat down with a group of Auburn residents for breakfast and conversation.

Guthrie’s visit was an opportunity to share progress on the most current actions of the committees he is involved with, which include the Committee on Energy and Commerce subcommittees of Energy, Climate, and Grid Security; Health; and Oversight and Investigations.

