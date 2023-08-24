Congressman Brett Guthrie, who represents Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional district which stretches from south and east of Louisville to Auburn, and from Owensboro to just south of Campbellsville, recently visited Logan County. While here, he sat down with a group of Auburn residents for breakfast and conversation.
Guthrie’s visit was an opportunity to share progress on the most current actions of the committees he is involved with, which include the Committee on Energy and Commerce subcommittees of Energy, Climate, and Grid Security; Health; and Oversight and Investigations.
“I’m the chairman of the Health Care subcommittee and the two big bills I’m working on is price transparency, simplify what it costs to go to a healthcare provider or pharmacy, and rehabilitation for those with drug issues,” shared Guthrie. He continued, “One of the things people have articulated to me is how frustrating it is that you don’t know what the prices are going to be when you go to the hospital or doctor.”
The congressman also said the biggest payers of health care, and the biggest driver of our debt, is the U.S. government. “We pay Medicaid, Medicare, and veteran’s health care. We want to make sure that stays solvent and available for people and that means we need to know those prices, too,” he said. These costs are not just for medical care, but also include prescription prices.
PharmaNews Intelligence reported earlier this year abandoned prescription rates in the U.S. have continued to rise. Not surprisingly, financial hurdles are at the top of a list of reasons why people are not getting their medications. The list also includes educational barriers, not understanding the importance of staying on track with medications, and simple procrastination in picking up medications.
The Support Act is aimed at “helping people with drug addiction, particularly people with opioid addiction,” Guthrie shared, then continued, “Five years ago we had the first Support Act that expanded treatment access. Many people have expended recovery services, but what we’re finding is you also have to have wrap-around services such as job counseling, and other things that change their life. You can go to recovery, get clean and sober for 28 days because you’re in a restricted environment, but once you’re back out in society, you still need some guidance.” Getting that additional help is part of the current bill.
“Once people are released from treatment or from jail, particularly if they are Medicaid eligible, they have to go sign up for that and it can take a month. So, part of my bill is that once someone gets their release date, 30 days prior to that, they can get signed up and get on Medicaid so the day they leave, they have services,” explained Guthrie.
The Congressman also gave updates on the Energy subcommittee work saying, “We’re working on ‘How do we become energy independent again because they have a lot of roadblocks in the White House trying to do that. We really want to be energy dependent and lower the price of natural gas throughout the world. With us not developing our natural gas, the world price is higher. Natural gas got cheap five or six years ago, but because of permitting, we’re not doing it and it’s gotten expensive again.”
