There are an endless number of sayings about love and growing old together. There is no doubt we have all heard most of them. Some people have searched their entire lives for true love but seem to come up short every time. Some have been lucky enough to experience a love so rare and genuine that their story inspires the rest of us.
Earl Lett, the youngest of two sons born to Drury and Carrie (King) Lett, and Ann Moore, the youngest of five children born to George and Cora (Hart) Moore, will soon celebrate 70 years of marriage.
They each have their idea of the secret to their almost 70-year short marriage.
Ann says, “Spend time together, talk about everything, and communicate with each other in the bad times to work things out. And don’t give up.”
“You’ve gotta be able to joke and pick, and nobody gets mad,” says Earl. “Picking on Ann is my favorite hobby,” he added.
Time spent with this loving, happy-go-lucky couple proved that you have the best of what you need in life when you make the best of what you have.
The couple met in the first grade of Adairville Elementary School. Their friendship grew throughout their school days, and love blossomed by high school.
“He kept my locker full of candy,” recalls Ann. Their dates consisted of young people’s typical late 1940s and early 1950s activities such as playing horseshoes and going to the movies. They also alternated attending church services at each other’s church since she was a member of Whippoorwill Baptist and he was a member of New Hope Baptist. They dated about four years before they married.
“We were talking one day, and he mentioned marriage,” said Ann. “I asked him if he were asking me to marry him?” Earl jokingly tells others, “Well, she was the last one in her family, and I didn’t think anyone else would have her.” He also lovingly added, “We’d been going together so long before we got married. I just never dated anyone else.”
Remembering their wedding day, March 22, 1952, Earl says, ”It was raining a flood that day.” According to The News-Democrat of March 28, 1952, 4.24 inches of rain fell locally between Friday night and 7 a.m. on Saturday the 22nd. “I went one way to get to the church, and the roads flooded. I went another way, and the bridge was floating. When I drove onto the bridge, it sunk. I thought God was trying to tell me to go back home. But I made it to the church anyway.”
Ann says, “I wondered what I was doing. My parent’s house had electricity and running water. I moved in with his family into a one-room house without electricity or running water,” when remembering those early days of marriage. In a way that only Earl can add humor to the story, he said, “We had running water. You filled the bucket, and then you ran it into the house.” She added, “I’ve learned to be content in whatever situation I’ve found myself.”
Although the couple found great joy in keeping other people’s children, they only had two of their own. The couple agreed, “Two was enough for us.” The first to come along was son, Brad, followed later by a daughter, Sharon. The couple admits the births of their children have been the best memories of life together.
Ann said, “We taught our children they weren’t going to get everything they want in life. They might as well learn it as kids so it wouldn’t be so hard when they grew up.”
Sharon added, “They told Brad and me if you can’t do something good for someone without expecting something in return, then there is no need to do it. They taught this by example as they helped others without asking for anything.”
Earl spent the next four decades supporting his family through employment in local factories, farming, and a truck driver working set-up with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief.
Earl shared, “I’ve always had everything I wanted in life. I learned to not want above my means.”
With her husband working during the day, Ann helped by plowing fields and completing other farming tasks. She was also the family caretaker helping care for Earl’s grandparents, aunt, and parents before their deaths. Their family isn’t the only family they have. The Letts feel that their church family is their second family. Earl has been a deacon and trustee, and Ann spent 50 years caring for the youngest church members of New Hope Baptist. This constant going and doing earned them the loving moniker of “Momma and Daddy Rabbit” by their late son-in-law, Mark Head.
Looking back at her parent’s marriage, Sharon Head said, “They’ve been such a great example of what a marriage should be, and I thank God they’ve spent a lifetime together loving each other.”
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been 70 years, but it’s true. Time sure flies when you’re having fun,” said Ann.
At 90 years young, Earl has been hospitalized separately in recent weeks with COVID, pneumonia, and fluid on his heart and lungs. His blushing bride will be 90 this fall. At a recent doctor’s visit, the couple was asked, “Who takes care of whom?” Ann replied, “The one on the floor, and we don’t keep score.”
An anniversary celebration is planned for March 26 from 2-5 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church on Prices Mill Road. The couple requests no gifts but only for a card containing your memories with them.
