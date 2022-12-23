What do you get when you combine Santa and cookies, chili and chili kits, Christmas songs, amazing kids and their families? — A super fun night and lots of holiday cheer for the Olmstead School Community!
Santa made an early stop at Olmstead School this year, and that’s not surprising because our students are so so good! During this event, students and their families were able to meet Santa, tell him what they want for Christmas, have their picture made, get a copy of the Christmas book “The Nutcracker” signed by Santa himself, plus receive a cookie treat. Over 200 students came out to make sure their names were on Santa’s “nice” list.
After seeing Santa, students and families were able to gather in the beautifully decorated cafeteria for some delicious chili. Attendees were able to purchase “chili kits” which contained a bag of Fritos, cheese, crackers, and a drink. The “chili kits” were a kindergarten fundraiser to support activities in their classrooms this year. During the chili supper, students participated in coloring and decorating ornaments and Christmas activity books that were available throughout the cafeteria.
Following the chili supper, everyone gathered in the gym for the evening’s Christmas program which included this year’s Olmstead kindergarten class presenting “The ABC’s of Christmas.” Each student shared a letter of the alphabet and something that connected that letter to the Christmas holiday. Students also sang and danced to holiday favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas!” Next up were singing performances by our 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders who treated the audience to other Christmas songs such as “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Wrapping up the evening, our 5th grade band performed a variety of pieces that included, “Jolly Old St. Nick” and “Good King Wenceslas,” followed by our middle school band performance of pieces such as, “A Joyous Christmas” by Beethoven and “Up on the Housetop.” It was standing room only as staff, families, and friends gathered to support the hard work and talents of our incredible students.
All of us at Olmstead School would like to thank everyone who attended and supported our school’s 2022 Christmas Program. We simply could not do what we do without the love and support of our families, friends, staff, and community! We want to thank you for sharing your kids with us and for allowing us to love and teach them. They are so very very special to us! We want to wish everyone a Merry Merry Christmas and the happiest of New Years.
