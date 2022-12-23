What do you get when you combine Santa and cookies, chili and chili kits, Christmas songs, amazing kids and their families? — A super fun night and lots of holiday cheer for the Olmstead School Community!

Santa made an early stop at Olmstead School this year, and that’s not surprising because our students are so so good! During this event, students and their families were able to meet Santa, tell him what they want for Christmas, have their picture made, get a copy of the Christmas book “The Nutcracker” signed by Santa himself, plus receive a cookie treat. Over 200 students came out to make sure their names were on Santa’s “nice” list.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.