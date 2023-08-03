It’s back-to-school time! Parents and their children are getting ready for the 2023-24 school year to begin, and both Logan County and Russellville systems are welcoming back students, striving for a bright and exciting experience.
The following is important information regarding both schools 2023-24 school schedules.
LOGAN COUNTYOpen Houses will be held on different dates for each school. See the following list for dates and times:
Adairville — Monday, Aug. 7, 5-6:30 p.m.
Auburn — Monday, Aug. 7, 4-6:00 p.m.
Chandler’s — Thursday, Aug. 3, 4-6 p.m.
Lewisburg — Monday, Aug. 7, 5-6:30 p.m.
Olmstead — Monday, Aug. 7, 4-6 p.m.
LCHS Freshman Orientation — Friday, Aug. 4, 9-11:30 a.m.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 9. All K-8 schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and LCHS will dismiss at 12:40 p.m. on the first day. We are thrilled to kick off the 2023-24 school year.
Start and end times have been adjusted slightly at each school to accommodate our bus routes. The start and end times for each school are listed below:
Adairville — Start at 7:40 a.m., End at 2:50 p.m.
Auburn — Start at 7:45 a.m., End at 2:55 p.m.
Chandler’s — Start at 7:45 a.m., End at 3 p.m.
Lewisburg — Start at 8:05 a.m., End at 3:15 p.m.
Olmstead — Start at 7:40 a.m., End at 2:55 p.m.
LCHS — Start at 7:50 a.m., End at 2:50 p.m.
On Fridays, all K-8 schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Logan County High School will dismiss at 12:40 p.m. on Early Release Fridays: Aug. 25, Sept. 15, Nov. 17, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 15, and April 26.
Additionally, K-8 schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and LCHS will dismiss at 12:40 p.m. the day before Winter Break (Tuesday, Dec. 19) and the last day of school (currently Friday, May 24).
RUSSELLVILLEOpen Houses will be held on different dates for each school. See the following list for dates and times:
Stevenson Elementary School — Thursday, Aug. 3
Russellville Middle School — Sunday, Aug. 6
Russellville High School — Monday, Aug. 7
9th — 10th grade 4- 5:30 p.m.
11th — 12th grade 6-7:30 p.m.
The first day of school for K-12 is Wednesday, Aug. 9 and for Pre-K Aug. 21. Start times and dismissal times will be the same for the first day of school as the new schedule below. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start of instruction at each school.
Start and end times have been changed for this year.
The start and end times for each school are listed below:
Preschool — Start at 8:15 a.m., End at 2 p.m. (Monday through Thursday Only)
Stevenson Elementary — Start at 7:45 a.m., End at 3 p.m.
Russellville Middle School — Start at 8 a.m., End at 3:15 p.m.
Russellville High School — Start at 8 a.m., End at 3:15 p.m.
Reminder: There will be no Early Release Fridays this school year.
The school’s administrators and educators are excited to see students in the buildings very soon. It’s going to be a great year to be a Cougar and Panther!
