For the first time ever, America’s wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to Russellville.
“We’re excited to be bringing you a great superstar lineup of Monster Trucks and Thrill Show,” said an event organizer Ron Woodbridge.
This event, also promoted by the Logan County Cattleman’s Association, will be held on April 3 at the Logan County Ag Arena, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville. There will be two shows on the same day — a matinee at 1 p.m. and an evening show at 7 p.m.
This is the only appearance in the region to see these giant superstars compete in non-stop action.
The show will feature giant national television Monster Trucks including the world-famous Outlaw, three-time world champion Bear Foot, the always crazy El Oso Loco, and from Arizona, Sheriff.
Others featured at the event include:
Clash of the Titans — World Famous Outlaw battles it out against Sheriff in non-stop head-to-head competition.
Kid’s power wheel races — Kids can be a part of the show. Bring a power wheel and cheer them on as they race around the track. Call 480-881-2375 to reserve your spot early. Kids ages three to nine years old.
You will also get the chance to ride in a real monster truck with our Sergeant Smash Monster Truck ride.
A limited supply of advanced tickets will be sold for $12.
Each show has a pre-show meet & greet Pit Party with a Kid’s fun zone. Kids can get up close to huge monster trucks and see the track up close where all the Monster Truck battles happen. Admission to the pit party is $5 (cash only at the venue).
For the Matinee show, the gates will open at 11 a.m. with a pre-show meet and greet Pit Party from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. The show will start at 1 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. Post-show driver’s autographs will be available.
For the Evening show, the gates will open at 5 p.m. with a pre-show meet and greet Pit Party from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. Post-show driver’s autographs will also be available.
You may purchase tickets online at https://monstermania.live/ or you can also purchase tickets at the gate on the day of the show. Ticket prices are higher at the gate. Cash only. For group ticketing (15 tickets or more), call 480-881-2375.
The arena is climate-controlled with plenty of seating. No outside food/drinks or coolers allowed into the facility. Food and drink are available for purchase on-site.
COVID-19 CDC and local government agency current guidelines and procedures will be followed.
“The goal is to follow operating guidelines to ensure we provide a safe and responsible entertainment experience,” said Woodbridge. “If you’re sick, have symptoms, or test positive for COVID-19 stay home. Please follow current CDC and local government agency-approved guidelines and procedures with maintaining social distancing/etc. Please sit with family members as a group. Facial masks are recommended. Please maintain six feet of social distancing.
