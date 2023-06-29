We are pleased to announce Rachel Ezell Wetton as the new Director of Special Education at Logan County Schools. Wetton has served the district as a special education consultant for five years and as a school psychologist with Logan and Russellville Independent for two years, with an 13 additional years of experience as a school psychologist at Barren County Schools.
“I have always had a heart for students with learning differences and special needs,” said Wetton. “It has been a joy working with teachers and students in Logan County over the past few years as a special education consultant and I am looking forward to the continued growth and advancement of our program going forward. We have an amazing group of special educators, school psychologists, speech therapists, instructional assistants and others working together to help all students reach their full potential. I am excited for the opportunity to continue to work with this outstanding group in a new role and to collaborate with others across our district in the support of all learners.”
