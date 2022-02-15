A first reading amending the county’s solar farm ordinance was held at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. The first reading brought about a unanimous vote by the court in favor of establishing minimum setback requirements.
One of the changes includes allowing for a waiver of the requirements of a vegetative buffer. There will also be an option to waive the visual screening requirement within the fence.
As part of the amendment, Silicon Ranch, the company bringing a 1,000-acre solar farm to Logan County, will be allowed to incorporate existing vegetation along the property boundaries already in the vegetation barrier when reasonably practical.
County Attorney Joe Ross drew up the proposal at the request of the court during its last meeting.
A second reading will be required and voted on during the next scheduled meeting of the fiscal court on Feb. 22 before it becomes official.
The amendment came at the request of Silicon Ranch expressing it would be too costly for the company to put a vegetative barrier around the entire project as the original ordinance required, especially when they have had some property owners, according to them, reach out saying they did not want a barrier.
The amended ordinance will now allow for a waiver process for those said property owners who will bring their concerns and requests to the court or appointed committee.
The Silicon Ranch solar project will bring power to Facebook and the Corvette Plant in Bowling Green.
