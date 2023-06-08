The guest speaker for the 43rd Russellville, Logan county, NAACP freedom fun banquet will be the Honorable Arnold Lynch, retired district judge of Hopkinsville, Christian County, Kentucky. The bank will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 6 PM at the Russell Parks and Recreation, sportsman club. You’re invited to this evening of celebration. Honorable Judge Arnold B Lynch is a native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He graduated from Hopkinsville high school in 1971 where he excelled in academics and athletics. He went on to attend Austin Peay State University in Clarksville Tennessee. Upon graduation in 1975, he was a drain award Nominee that is given to seniors, excelling in character, scholarship, leader, ship, and service to the university. He attended the University of Kentucky college of law, graduating in 1979 and made a decision to return to Hopkinsville to practice law. Arnel was a partner with Hunter and Lynch for less than a year, when his partner, made a decision to move on to other endeavors. In 1980, Lynch law firm was established and served Hopkinsville in western Kentucky for the next 22 years. He served as a legal practitioner and assistant County Attorney for the next 21 years and was elected the first African American judge in western Kentucky in 2002, taking the pension 2003. Arnel is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. As a member of the Virginia St., Baptist church, he serves as a treasurer, trustee, Sunday, school, teacher, and adult department, Director. Over the years, he has received dozens of awards, statewide, regionally, and locally, and he retired in 2015 to attend the family, grandchildren, church, and community, in that order. He currently stays busy with pioneers Inc., one of the oldest African-American organizations in Kentucky, his church, the family, and the community. During his career as a district judge, he was widely respected by his peers and others in the community, because of his hard work. He’s married to Ruth, Lynch of Lexington, Kentucky, for 42 years. They have two children, a daughter Arnelle (husband Will) who serves as a principal, and their son Blaine (wife Vanessa) who is an engineer, and five grandchildren.
