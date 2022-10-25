Anderson, Jessie L.-10/18/2022-Failure To Appear
Armstrong, Danny Ray-10/17/2022-No Registration Plates-Improper Display Of Registration Plates-License Plate Not Legible-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
Barnes, Connor A.-10/17/2022-Failure To Appear
Bellar, Matthew G.-10/17/2022-Rear License Not Illuminated-License To Be In Possession-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense — Drug Unspecified-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Blythe, Michael T.-10/14/2022-Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree
Carter, Evelyn Christy-10/18/2022-Failure To Appear-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting $500 < $1,000
Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks
Clayton, Donnovan J.-10/14/2022-Disregarding Stop Sign-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)-No Operators-Moped License-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Cole, Joshua Austin-10/17/2022-Criminal Mischief, 1St Degree-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Assault 3Rd Degree — Inmate Assault On Corr. Empl.-Burglary, 3rd Degree
Dulaney, Joshua James-10/14/2022-Speeding 15 Mph Over Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1St Off
Foley, Garry L.-10/19/2022-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
Graham, Gina F.-10/17/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Kennedy, Steven L.-10/16/2022-Tbut Or Disp — Firearm-Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Key, Tony Jai-10/13/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000
Klumpp, Kasey J.-10/14/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Lamb, Thomas J.-10/14/2022-No Operators-Moped License-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/influ Alc/drugs/etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 1st Off-No Other State Registration Receipt-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500-Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
Lucas, Jamarian Don-Tez-10/15/2022-Failure To Dim Headlights-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Payne, Samantha Dyan-10/14/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified
Rittenberry, Brianna Brooke-10/16/2022-Speeding 08 Mph Over Limit-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Driving DUI Suspended License — 2nd Off (Agg Circum)
Robinson, Ryan Kelle-10/18/2022-Failure To Appear-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Rosser, Amber E.-10/14/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Tankisley, Ricky-10/19/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Taylor, Joshua W.-10/16/2022-Speeding 25 Mph Over Limit-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Whiting, Apryl A.-10/19/2022-Failure To Appear
Wilson, Mckayla L.-10/15/2022-Reckless Driving-Rear License Not Illuminated
Woodward, Paul C.-10/17/2022-Failure To Appear
