Only one candidate has filed for Logan County Judge-Executive thus far for the 2022 election cycle. Republican Phil Gregory is vying for the seat held by Logan Chick for the past four terms. Click announced in September he would not be seeking re-election, opening up the chair. Chick took office in 2007. He replaced Judge Johnny Guion who retired after 17 years in office.
Another one-man race at this time is for County Attorney. Democrat Joe Ross has served as county attorney since winning the election in 2010. Ross also served as assistant commonwealth attorney beginning in 2007.
With long-serving County Clerk Scottie Harper’s announcement not to seek reelection in October, several candidates have come out for the job, all Republicans who will face off in the May Primary. Phil Cole, Terrie Lawson, Stacy Watkins, and Tim Hopkins will battle each other to serve Logan County.
Current Sheriff Stephen Stratton, a Democrat, has filed for reelection. He is in his first term as sheriff. Richard Dewayne Whittaker, a Republican has come out for the job.
With current Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory running for Judge-Executive, this seat will be open. Republicans Scott Blackford, Joshua Toomey, and Bennie Kinney have filed and will face off in the May Primary. Johnny Anderson is the lone Democrat at this time.
Incumbent Mary Givens, the Democrat coroner will be facing Republican Ben Kemplin in the General election in November if no other candidates force a Primary.
Brooke Brown Waldrup, a Democrat, is trying to keep her seat as Property Valuation Administrator. Waldrup is in her first term following the footsteps of her father Ben Brown who served in the seat for years.
Other candidates for county races who had previously registered to run for office during the 2022 election cycle included:
Democrat Tyler Davenport, Magistrate District 1
Republican Cody Tatum, Magistrate District 2
Republican Lanny McPherson, Magistrate District 2
Republican Casey L. Pitts, Magistrate District 3
Republican Chris Wilcut, Magistrate District 3
Republican Allen Yates, Magistrate District 3
Democrat Cliff W. Kennedy, Jr., Magistrate District 3
Republican Jason Harper, Magistrate District 4
Republican Robert Chyle, Magistrate District 5
Republican Anne Churchill Crawford, Magistrate District 5
Democrat Thomas Bouldin, Magistrate District 6
Republican Nicholas K. Scarbrough, Magistrate District 6
The primary election will be held on May 17, 2022, and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.