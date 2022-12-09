RUSNWS-12-09-22-LEAD

Jim DeCesare left Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) as executive director at the end of November. This is a position he has held since August 2021, according to LEAD Chairman Jimmy Kent Wilson, who said, “I am currently working with the Executive Committee in seeking a permanent CEO/President for LEAD.”

DeCesare said, “The intention was for me to fill the gap while the LEAD board found a permanent executive director.” He continued, “My firm, The DeCesare Group is growing and has some new opportunities that will need more of my time. I’ve enjoyed my time with LEAD and it is bittersweet to be moving on from this great organization and community. I will still make myself available as needed until the board finds a permanent replacement. There are a lot of good things happening in the economic development space and Logan County is poised for great success. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the time I’ve spent here.”

