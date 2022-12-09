Jim DeCesare left Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) as executive director at the end of November. This is a position he has held since August 2021, according to LEAD Chairman Jimmy Kent Wilson, who said, “I am currently working with the Executive Committee in seeking a permanent CEO/President for LEAD.”
DeCesare said, “The intention was for me to fill the gap while the LEAD board found a permanent executive director.” He continued, “My firm, The DeCesare Group is growing and has some new opportunities that will need more of my time. I’ve enjoyed my time with LEAD and it is bittersweet to be moving on from this great organization and community. I will still make myself available as needed until the board finds a permanent replacement. There are a lot of good things happening in the economic development space and Logan County is poised for great success. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the time I’ve spent here.”
Wilson said, “LEAD’s primary goals are continually evolving, however we are always committed to recruiting and retaining employers who will provide high-quality employment opportunities for Logan County and Russellville; collaborating with local and regional education providers to ensure proper training for our workforce; cooperating with local, state, and federal agencies in promoting Logan County and Russellville’s high quality trained workforce on a regional and national level; and providing quality site locations for expansion needs of future as well as existing corporate citizens.”
The 14 members of LEAD’s board include members of Logan Industrial Development Authority (IDA) — the County Judge-Executive, County Magistrate, Russellville City Mayor, Russellville City Council Member, Lewisburg Mayor, Adairville Mayor, Auburn Mayor — and seven private directors. The Logan County Chamber of Commerce Director serves as an ex officio member of the board. The county and cities aren’t just represented by board members, they financially support LEAD.
LEAD is funded through a management and marketing agreement between the IDA and LEAD. The IDA was formed as a part of an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement entered into by the Fiscal Court and the four cities in the county. IDA and LEAD are primarily funded by local governments of the cities and the county, which comprise the public funding. Private funding comes from industrial partner contributions. The most recent annual public contributions are Logan Fiscal Court $107,500; Russellville City $80,000; City of Auburn $4,250; City of Lewisburg $2,214; and the City of Adairville $1, 475.
