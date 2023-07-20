Logan Memorial Hospital is proud to announce the recipients of its 2023 Scholarships. After selecting from several qualified applicants, three students were honored with a $500 award this year.
Recipients from Logan County High School were Abby-Grace Forbes and Emma Robertson. Abby-Grace is the daughter of Danny and Sonya Forbes. She plans to pursue a career as a nurse. Emma is the daughter of Chad and Jennifer Robertson. She is interested in a career in radiology.
