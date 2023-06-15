The flag of the United States of America was created by an adopted resolution by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. A special committee suggested that the flag “shall be of thirteen stripes of alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation.”
Three months later, this flag was carried into battle for the first time in our nation’s history. Foreign naval vessels first saluted this flag when the Ranger, under command of Capt. Paul Jones, entered a French port on Feb. 14, 1778. It wasn’t until President Harry Truman signed into law National Flag Day as an official observance to be held yearly on June 14th.
As part of this observance, the Russellville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hold a luncheon. For the past several years they have recognized veterans from specific eras. However, the recent pandemic halted the large gatherings after the Vietnam veterans were honored.
With the pandemic declared ended, the chapter chose to resume honoring our service members during the annual luncheon, which was held at Crittenden Drive Church of Christ this past Monday.
Veterans who attended were Maj. General Jerry Humble and wife Margaret, David Kondracki and wife Debbie, Joe Harlan and wife Linda, Col. Darrell Crawford and wife Anne, Jeff Gillespie, Michael Roberson and wife Liz, Robert Higgins and wife Michelle, Danny Williams, Rollie Hodges and wife Gina, and Jim Polacheck.
Others recognized, but who were unable to attend, were Mike Terry, Lt. Col. Chris Becker, Barry White, Mitch Cundiff, Jeff Sanford, Robert Whitt, Brad Campbell, Tony Minix, Dickie Oberhausen, Kenny Campbell, Walter Kennedy, Will Sandlin, Eric Riffle, Jay W. Long, and David Kitchens.
Guest speaker was Gunnery Sgt. Derrick Huff (USMC, Retired) who spoke on the history of the flag and moments in his life when seeing the flag had the greatest impact on him. One of those moments was during a recent visit to Europe and he and his family visited an American cemetery.
