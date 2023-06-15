RUSNWS-06-15-23 GULF STORM

Gulf War veterans honored during the DAR Flag Day luncheon.

 PHOTO BY DENISE SHOULDERS

The flag of the United States of America was created by an adopted resolution by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. A special committee suggested that the flag “shall be of thirteen stripes of alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation.”

Three months later, this flag was carried into battle for the first time in our nation’s history. Foreign naval vessels first saluted this flag when the Ranger, under command of Capt. Paul Jones, entered a French port on Feb. 14, 1778. It wasn’t until President Harry Truman signed into law National Flag Day as an official observance to be held yearly on June 14th.

