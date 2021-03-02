Humane Society receives funds to spay cats in Logan

The Logan County Humane Society has recently received $2,500 from the State of Kentucky to spay 80 female cats in Logan County. The Logan County Fiscal Court has agreed to match that amount for a total of $5,000.
“We have already worked with Best Friends Animal Rescue to spay their known colonies,” said Society Director Kathy Garrett adding, “In January and February, the local human society altered 21 feral cats. The grant will begin for the public starting March 1.”
Garrett said there are approximately 50 appointments left for the public.
“We will reserve 10 for other feral cats should they appear. People should contact us for an appointment to come in and sign up their cats. We will call the clinic to make them an appointment at a later date,” said Garrett.
Participants do not have to bring their cats with them when they come in to sign up for the appointment. The humane society will schedule approximately seven appointments per week until the funds are exhausted. There is a $10 copay for the owner per cat. The program only covers the cost of spay and a rabies shot. Dr. Jon Todd at the Logan County Animal Clinic will be performing the surgeries.
“Last year we got in almost 600 cats and kittens,” said Garrett. “This spay/neuter program, since we are focusing on females, has the potential to prevent 480 kittens in the first heat cycle plus possibly prevent adult cats from being brought to the shelter due to the owner not having the money to afford to spay the cat. We are fortunate in Logan County to have wonderful veterinarians who truly care about animals. Logan County Animal Clinic is a key player in our ability to execute this grant. Dr. Todd and his team understand the importance of this grant and how it fits in with our mission to save lives.”
