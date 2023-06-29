The Todd County Grand Jury convened on June 21, 2023, and returned in open Court, indictments against the following individuals:
Jarivs Terrell Blair - Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 6:20 pm
Hykey T. Daniels - Speeding 26 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (5 counts); Disregarding Stop Sign (2 counts); No Operator’s/Moped License; Improper Passing; Speeding 20 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (5 counts); No Operator’s/Moped License.
Sherod Love - Failure to Dim Head Lights; Rear License Not Illuminated; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Speeding 26 MPH or Greater Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree (2 counts); Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer; License to be in Possession; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Disregarding Stop Sign.
Paul Howard Messer - Speeding 25 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol, .08, (189A.010(1A)), 4th or Greater Offense; Improper Start From Parked Position; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Driving DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense, Aggravator; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
David Odeal Slagle - Tampering with Physical Evidence.
William David Stokes - Sodomy, 3rd Degree (DOC, DJJ, Detention Facility; Official Misconduct, 1st Degree; Sexual Abuse, 2nd Degree; Sodomy, 1st Degree.
Jon C. Stuart - Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (10 counts); Speeding 26MPH or Greater Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; Criminal Littering; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree; Persistent FelonyOffender, 1st Degree.
Clarence Williams - Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000; Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
