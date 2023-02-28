The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Lewisburg man for breaking into a home on Cherokee Boat Dock Road, Lewisburg.
Deputies responded to a burglary at 294 Cherokee Boat Dock Road in Lewisburg, Ky. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The property owner advised that an unknown person had entered the home on separate occasions and removed items without the homeowner‘s permission.
Sergeant Brent of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a neighborhood canvas in an attempt to identify a subject on trail cameras. A neighbor on Wilson Road was able to identify the suspect as Phillip Roberts, 54, of Lena Lane, Lewisburg, Ky.
Roberts was located in the area where he admitted to being inside the home on multiple occasions.
Roberts is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center and is being charged with two counts of Burglary, 2nd Degree; two counts of Criminal Trespass, 1st Degree; one count of Criminal Trespass, 3rd Degree, and one count of Failing to Notify DOT of an Address Change.
