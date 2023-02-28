The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Lewisburg man for breaking into a home on Cherokee Boat Dock Road, Lewisburg.

Deputies responded to a burglary at 294 Cherokee Boat Dock Road in Lewisburg, Ky. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The property owner advised that an unknown person had entered the home on separate occasions and removed items without the homeowner‘s permission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.