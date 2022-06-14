The Medical Center will host the annual women’s conference, A Day Just for Women, on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Knicely Conference Center. Motivational speaker Jody Urquhart and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Katie Durnen, M.D. will be the featured speakers.
Jody Urquhart’s hilarious presentation will show you how to buoyantly face stress and navigate the future — instead of running and hiding. Increase your comfort and confidence in the face of stress and change. Also, the ability to laugh at life helps us deal with daily disappointments and setbacks. Jody will demonstrate how humor helps you stay in control, stay positive and maintain balance and perspective.
Katie Durnen, M.D. will discuss surgical options for breast augmentation, breast lift, and breast reduction. She’ll walk through the benefits and risks of each and discuss the importance of selecting a board-certified plastic surgeon.
In addition to the presentations, A Day Just for Women will also feature health information and screenings and local businesses with products to sell, such as jewelry, purses, and accessories.
Registration is $50 per person and includes presentations, health screenings, continental breakfast, lunch, and conference materials. Corporate tables for 10 are available for $450. Early registration is encouraged due to limited seating. The registration deadline is Aug. 31, 2022. Register online at medcenterhealth.org or call 270-745-1010 or 1-800-624-2318.
— Staff report
