The Logan County Grand Jury convened on September 2, 2022, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Danny Armstrong — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; Operate MV/Motorcycle Function Without Ignition Interlock Device; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; No/Expired Registration Plates.
Benjamin Campbell — Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Salvatore A. Cavallaro — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (2 counts); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, > 2 grams, Methamphetamine.
Jason Cavanaugh — Theft by Deception-Including Cold Checks; Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree; Forgery, 2nd Degree.
Clyde Davis — Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, Over $1,000.
Tiffany Dearing — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Darrell Gene Evans — Murder, Domestic Violence.
Lisa R. Holliman — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Keri D. Hunt — Rear License Not Illuminated; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Billy R. Johnson — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Cocaine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Larry J. Kisselbaugh — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts).
Amon E. Mitchell — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree.
James D. Mooneyhan — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Zachary A. Moore — Burglary, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Eddie Andrew Mosley — Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (6 counts); Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree (2 counts); Assault, 1st Degree, Police Officer; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, On Foot; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Justin Rippie — Burglary, 3rd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others.
Emily Stinson — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.
Randall Sweeney — Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree; Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000.
Paul M. Thomas — Assault 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jeffery E. Whitaker — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit; Disregarding Stop Sign; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine.
Paul Woodward — Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.
James A. York — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Reckless Driving; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.