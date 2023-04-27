Two individuals lost their lives in separate auto collisions in Logan County within four days of each other. A Glasgow man died on US 68 (Bowling Green Road) near Pleasant View Drive, and a woman died just a few miles down the same road, both in Auburn.
On Thursday, April 20th, at approximately 9:27 a.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on US 68 (Bowling Green Road) near Pleasant View Drive in Logan County.
The initial investigation indicates that Michael J. Raus, 39, of Wichita, Kan., was operating a semi-truck hauling a flatbed trailer eastbound on US 68. Raus, who was in the right lane of travel, made a left turn crossing both eastbound lanes in an attempt to turn around in the median. Robert T. Bryant, 39, of Glasgow, was operating a 2015 Dodge pickup also traveling eastbound on US 68. Bryant was unable to avoid striking Raus’ vehicle, which was blocking both the left and right lanes.
Bryant was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
The investigation is being led by Detective Shae Foley. He was assisted on the scene by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Logan County EMS, and the Logan County Coroner.
On Monday, April 24, 2023, at approximately 7:50 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street in Auburn.
According to the sheriff’s department, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Geoffrey Turk, of Auburn, and a 2011 Kia driven by Devon Blythe, of Russellville, were involved in the collision. Physical evidence at the scene indicated that Blythe was eastbound on US 68. Turk stopped at the crossbar at the intersection of West Main Street and US 68 before making a left-hand turn onto US 68 to travel westbound. Turk struck the passenger side of Blythe’s vehicle in the right-hand lane of eastbound US 68. Blythe traveled a short distance before overturning multiple times. Blythe was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Debbie Maxfield, a passenger in the Blythe vehicle, was transported by helicopter to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Turk was uninjured.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by the Auburn Fire Department, Logan County Coroner’s Office, and Logan County EMS.
No further details are being released from the collision at this time.
