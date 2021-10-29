The Logan County Detention Center is still overcrowded on the county side, according to jailer Phil Gregory Tuesday and he is blaming the Department of Corrections (DOC).
As of Tuesday, the jail was at 151% capacity on the county side. That means inmates are sleeping on plastic boats on the floor because there are no bunks available.
The detention center has two sides. One holds inmates who are awaiting the judicial process (county side) and the other holds inmates who have been sentenced and qualify to stay at the local jail (state side). The county pays for an inmate’s stay on the county side while the state pays for those on the state.
When an inmate is sentenced, according to jailer Phil Gregory, they are supposed to be classified within 45 days by the Department of Corrections and then sent out to prisons. Gregory is currently holding 15 inmates on the county side of the jail waiting on the DOC to classify them which causes overcrowding. He reported holding some for 178 days.
“You cannot move inmates around the jail as you wish,” said Gregory. “There is a formula. One side of the jail is concrete and steel, the other is sheetrock. There are statutes we follow to the tee. I just wish the DOC would follow theirs.”
According to KRS 532.100, state prisoners, excluding the Class D and C felons qualifying to serve time in the county jails, shall be transferred to the state institution within 45 days of final sentencing.
Jason Harper, the magistrate for the 4th District, asked Gregory what future remodeling to the jail could be done to help alleviate the problem?
“According to the feasibility study on the jail a few years ago, we would have to tear the whole place down on the state side,” answered Gregory.
The jailer further stated it would help a lot if the DOC would comply with their statutory requirements of classifying inmates and taking them on to prison after 45 days.
“This is a constant battle I face,” added Gregory. “It seems like they (DOC) don’t want to do what is required by statute. We have had a circuit judge get involved and other folks make the case for us on a state level, and they still haven’t complied. The only thing I know to do is get an attorney and file and try to order them to comply.”
Harper said it was ridiculous.
“What rubs me the wrong way, is the state writes me up for being overcrowded and they’re the ones contributing to me being overcrowded. I can’t wait to respond to that,” Gregory said.
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin noted if you take the 20% of inmates waiting to be classified on the county side off the population, you are no longer overcrowded.
“It’s just like everything else, it trickles down. They want us to be overcrowded so we build a bigger jail and the burden is on us. That way, they don’t have to build their own jails bigger,” said magistrate Tyler Davenport of the 1st District.
