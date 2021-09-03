Arrests made involving drugs, reckless driving

Cory Nicole Woods, 34, was taken into custody on Aug. 27, 2021, after a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a reckless driving complaint on the square in Adairville.
As the deputy approached the scene, he observed Woods exiting a white four-door vehicle. Upon contact with Woods, the deputy noticed she was acting erratic, had exaggerated movements, rapid speech, and had small pinpoint pupils.
After speaking with Woods, the deputy determined she was manifestly under the influence and performed field sobriety tests, which she failed.
While searching Wood’s identification/license, the deputy observed a clear cellophane wrapper with what appeared to be remnants of an unknown pill. A small plastic cut straw with white residue was inside. All objects were field-tested and the contents came back positive for methamphetamine.
After running Wood’s information, it was determined she had an active warrant out of Robertson County, Tenn.
Woods was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center where she was charged with multiple drug offenses and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested 60-year-old Michael F. Quinn, of Greenbrier, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2021, on reckless driving and possession charges.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for a reckless driver located on 431 S (Nashville Road) crossing into Kentucky from Tennessee. The Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received three separate calls stating a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was crossing the center lane into oncoming traffic, ran the four way stop on the Adairville square, almost hitting another vehicle.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived in the area and met the vehicle near Oakville Lane. Emergency equipment was initiated, however, Quinn kept driving, ignoring the deputy and continuing at speeds ranging from 42 mph to 55 mph, while traveling from the centerline to the ditch.
A Russellville Police Officer successfully deployed spike strips in the area of Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Nashville Road. Quinn, however, continued northbound through the southern bypass where he finally stopped.
When officers approached the vehicle, Quinn had his window down and was given verbal commands to show his hands. When in custody, Quinn was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center and charged with serval driving offenses and possession charges.
