The Logan County High School chapter of FFA recently announced their slate of officers for the 2023-2024 school year. Officers are as follows:

Senior Officers- President- Abbi Walpole, Vice President- Calista Petrie, Secretary- Avery Beason, Treasurer- Colby Collins, Reporter- Rhyan Curry, Sentinel- Whitney Christian, Chaplain- Hailey Burgess, Parliamentarian- Felix Fernandez Augustin, 2nd Vice President- Sophee Spears, 3rd Vice President- Chaney Barrow.

