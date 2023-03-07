The Logan County High School chapter of FFA recently announced their slate of officers for the 2023-2024 school year. Officers are as follows:
Senior Officers- President- Abbi Walpole, Vice President- Calista Petrie, Secretary- Avery Beason, Treasurer- Colby Collins, Reporter- Rhyan Curry, Sentinel- Whitney Christian, Chaplain- Hailey Burgess, Parliamentarian- Felix Fernandez Augustin, 2nd Vice President- Sophee Spears, 3rd Vice President- Chaney Barrow.
Junior Officers- Vice President- Hannah Hallman, Secretary- Jaylin Cassetty, Treasurer- Lilly Robey, Reporter- Maddie Burgess, Sentinel- Kaylee Chandler, Chaplain- Lydia Owens, Parliamentarian- Ian Johnson, 2nd Vice President- Eli Perry, 3rd Vice President- Klay VanSickle.
Committee Chairmen- positions to be determined: Bella, Cron, Delaney Wright, Graci Harper, Haley Henson, Kingsley Stratton, Kinsley Taylor, Luis Rivera, Makayla Head, Peyton Thorpe, and Terry Tucker.
Committee Members- positions to be determined: Briahna Higgins, Brianna Lott, Brody Bush, Carlee Baker, Caroline ham, Casey Slaughter, Chandler Jackson, Colt White, Jackson Kemplin, Jackson Williams, Jaxon Tichenor, Jonathon Baker, Kayla French, Kerrihana Miller, Kyleigh Smith, Lauren yates, Maddox Taylor, Mason Logsdon, Megan Freeman, Racheal Norris, Sophia Corbin, Tynsell Key, and Will Jepson.
FFA is an intra-curricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. Mr. Wesley Estes and Mr. Jay Campbell are the LCHS FFA chapter sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.